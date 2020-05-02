IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 329,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,628.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $37,839.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and sold 23,044 shares worth $586,220. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in IMPINJ by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

