Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBTX. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

IBTX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,456.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $464,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

