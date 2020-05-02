Independent Research Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €76.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €101.50 ($118.02).

ETR CON traded down €3.20 ($3.72) on Tuesday, reaching €77.20 ($89.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a twelve month low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a twelve month high of €157.26 ($182.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

