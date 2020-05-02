Integrafin (LON:IHP) Given New GBX 455 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 455 ($5.99) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IHP. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Integrafin from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

IHP stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 497.50 ($6.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,700 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 433.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.61. Integrafin has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.12.

In other Integrafin news, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.27), for a total value of £5,994.95 ($7,886.02). Also, insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total value of £254,500 ($334,780.32). In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,375,784.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

