Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $12.02 on Friday, hitting $498.86. The company had a trading volume of 678,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,438. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.35 and a 200 day moving average of $552.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

