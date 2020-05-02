Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.70. 2,651,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

