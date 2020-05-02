Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 81,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.87. 365,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,019. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.