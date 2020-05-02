Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Shares of COST traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.92. 2,523,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,904. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average is $301.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

