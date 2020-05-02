Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.60. 2,922,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,609. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.96. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

