Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.54.

NYSE:MCD traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.47. 307,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

