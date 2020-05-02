Iowa State Bank Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.6% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,019. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

