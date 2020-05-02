Iowa State Bank Has $1.56 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iowa State Bank cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.83. 843,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,740,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

