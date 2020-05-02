Iowa State Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 749,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.