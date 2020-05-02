Iowa State Bank Sells 103 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.37. 36,400,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,976,420. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.46. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.