iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lowered by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.85. 14,884,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.