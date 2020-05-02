iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 206,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 78,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 226,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 113,821 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,093,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,251,564. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

