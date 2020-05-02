iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,676. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

