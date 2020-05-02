Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 5.3%

Jangada Mines PLC (LON:JAN)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), 175,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 268,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.71 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Brian Keith McMaster acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,832.41).

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

