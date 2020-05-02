Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.59. 416,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

