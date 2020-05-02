JD Coin (JDC) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. JD Coin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $3,924.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JD Coin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.01 or 0.02373100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00195495 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00063753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000182 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,377,324 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.