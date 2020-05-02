JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $34.96. 21,870,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,358,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

