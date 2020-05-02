JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,096 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

