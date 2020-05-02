Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Whittier Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. 7,307,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,509,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.