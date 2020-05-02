Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 93,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,307,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,275. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

