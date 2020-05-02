JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,840 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 90,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,990,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,802. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.