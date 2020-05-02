JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price to $39.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.78.

AtriCure stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,530. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AtriCure by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AtriCure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

