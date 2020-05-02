JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $118.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.58.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after buying an additional 1,006,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,797,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,393,000 after buying an additional 119,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.