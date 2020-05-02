Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr (LON:JEFI) Trading Down 2.1%

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.62 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), approximately 149,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 147,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, insider Nicholas Moakes purchased 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £1,590.31 ($2,091.96).

About Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr (LON:JEFI)

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

