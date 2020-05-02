Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €60.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CON. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €101.50 ($118.02).

Shares of Continental stock traded down €3.20 ($3.72) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €77.20 ($89.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a one year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a one year high of €157.26 ($182.86). The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

