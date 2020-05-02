KickToken Market Capitalization Reaches $294,806.01 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $294,806.01 and $76,291.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, BitMart, Dcoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.56 or 0.03958040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00061606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035658 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011197 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009219 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,249,951,770,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,059,161,901 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, KuCoin, Mercatox, TOKOK, P2PB2B, COSS, BitMart, ProBit Exchange, HitBTC, Coinsbit, Livecoin, Dcoin, CoinBene, Exmo, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

