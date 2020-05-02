Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

FRA KGX traded down €2.18 ($2.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €45.31 ($52.69). The company had a trading volume of 397,087 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €41.12 and its 200 day moving average is €54.08. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

