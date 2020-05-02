KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also commented on KREF. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 500,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. The company has a market cap of $878.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

