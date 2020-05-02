KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.16. KLX Energy Services shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 3,949,483 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. Gabelli cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

The stock has a market cap of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.53.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 217,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

