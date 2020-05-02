KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.73. 21,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,127. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONE OYJ/ADR (KNYJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.