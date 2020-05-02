Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Lowered to $1.55 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.80 to $1.55 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KOS. Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.57.

KOS stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Insiders have acquired 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after buying an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

