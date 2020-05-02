Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.44. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 17,313,407 shares.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.