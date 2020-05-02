Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Up 9.7% in April

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 16,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. 6,160,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

