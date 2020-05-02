Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

KRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Kraton from $24.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

KRA stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 862,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,937. The company has a market capitalization of $441.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Kraton has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

