Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Shares of LH traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.03. 1,478,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.16. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

