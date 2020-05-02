LanaCoin (LANA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $139,907.34 and $147.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,572,545,117 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.