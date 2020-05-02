Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.86. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 11,800,233 shares traded.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

The firm has a market cap of $260.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

