Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $156.37. 4,276,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

