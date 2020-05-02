Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,055 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 240.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

MBB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

