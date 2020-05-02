Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.32. 4,619,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,891. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.