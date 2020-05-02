Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. 6,553,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

