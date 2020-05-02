Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. 2,576,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.