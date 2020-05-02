Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 177,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,736.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $87.30. 4,857,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,582. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

