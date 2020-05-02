Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

BDX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.87. 1,423,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.00. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

