Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 991,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,855. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

