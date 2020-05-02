Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average of $222.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 88.62% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.